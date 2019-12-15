Joan Smalls Poses In Unzipped Shorts For New Instagram Pic

Joan Smalls shared a sizzling new Instagram photo with her followers today. She was seen rocking a pair of unzipped shorts, as she posed by the ocean.

The model noted in the caption that she had to find an alternative to a bikini and apparently came up with this outfit. She wore a light blue sports bra and Daisy Dukes, which were frayed at the hem. She left them unzipped to flaunt her midriff. Joan stood facing the camera and struck a dramatic pose. She raised both of her hands to either side of her face and flared her fingers. Plus, she bent her left knee and arched her back. This emphasized her toned body and slender, long legs.

The stunner was seen standing on a stretch of sandy beach, with ocean waters rolling in behind her. Beyond that were stretches of land filled with tropical foliage, including plenty of palm trees. The picture was taken on a sunny day, with not a cloud visible in the sky. The lighting left the bombshell’s skin looking glowing and flawless.

It was hard to see the details of Joan’s makeup and hair, thanks to the photo being zoomed out. Plus, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes, as she seemed to be soaking up the rays. Her eyelids shimmered with light-colored eyeshadow, and she wore her hair pulled back, most likely into a bun. Her accessories included bracelets but no necklace, and she went barefoot for the shot.

Fans poured in with their compliments, with fellow models also leaving their rave reviews in the comments section.

“Sis when u forgot u r to hot and u just keep making it hotter… @joansmalls,” wrote Irina Shayk, referring to the caption.

“B*tch what,” joked Candice Swanepoel.

“Freaking flawless,” gushed an admirer.

“Exquisite! Phenomenal! Extraordinary!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

There was no geotag on the photo, but it’s clear that Joan is enjoying a tropical paradise. Fans can hope for more updates from the location in the coming days.

In addition, Joan previously showed off her bikini body in another photo. She opted for a red ensemble, with the bottoms featuring a high-rise cut. She was seen sitting on the edge of a pool, with her back to the camera. The model placed her hands on either side of her and looked back over her shoulder. She smiled with her lips closed, and rocked red lipstick and hoop earrings. In the snapshot, her hair was pulled into a ponytail.