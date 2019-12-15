Mindy Kaling Stuns In Form-Fitting Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

The multi-talented actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling loves to flaunt her fashion sense on Instagram, and she surprised her 4.7 million followers with a snap of herself in a chic black dress. The picture was taken in what appeared to be her closet, as the space has been featured on Mindy’s page several times before.

Mindy rocked a sculptural black dress that flaunted her hourglass physique. The look had angular shoulders that added a pop of visual interest to the stunning dress, and a plunging neckline that showcased a hint of Mindy’s cleavage. The look nipped in at the waist and then clung to Mindy’s curvaceous hips and thighs before tapering in to end right below her knee. The dress had long sleeves and ruched detailing on the skirt.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a statement ring, sparkling Jimmy Choo heels, and a pair of silver bow earrings. She referenced the earrings in particular in the caption of her post, and had her dark locks pulled back so that the earrings could truly be shown off. Mindy finished off the ensemble with a bright red lip that packed a festive punch.

Mindy stood on a colorful chevron-printed rug, and a full-length mirror was visible behind her so she could check out the entire ensemble. A rainbow of purses lined the wall of the closet, in bold shades of red, yellow, blue and pink, among others. The closet also contained several pull-out drawers that appeared to house clutches and smaller bags, and she kept a few more neutral black options in a cubby at the bottom of the shelving system.

Mindy’s followers loved the sizzling look, and the post received over 29,600 likes within just 30 minutes, including a like from Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Many of Mindy’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“Stunning as usual,” one follower said.

Another fan was digging the closet visible behind Mindy in the snap, and said,”Beautiful! I would love a closet like yours. Adding to wish list.”

Loading...

Yet another follower was likewise distracted by the incredible bags visible in her closet.

“can I become your BFF so I can borrow one of your to die for handbags?!” they commented.

“Gorgeous! I love bows. You look amazing,” another fan commented.

While Mindy primarily shares snaps that document her outfits or give her followers a peek into one of her projects, she occasionally shares shots that flaunt a little more skin. This summer, as The Inquisitr reported, Mindy posted a snap in which she rocked a sunny yellow floral bikini that highlighted her curves.