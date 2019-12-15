Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Show Off Major Cleavage And Bob Hairstyles At Diddy’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner rocked sexy looks to help Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrate his 50th birthday.

The sisters both decided to flaunt some skin as they attended the Bad Boy CEO’s birthday bash. In photos that were reposted on Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, both Khloe and Kylie are showing off major cleavage in their ensembles. Khloe is seen rocking an all-gold, shimmery pantsuit from Bryan Hearns. The pantsuit had a blazer with a deep cut, allowing her cleavage to burst through. Khloe also had on pants that fit tightly around her legs and thighs. The reality show star finished off her look with gold, pointy heels.

Kylie also decided to turn up the heat for her party look. Stormi Webster’s mom posed alongside her sister as she wore a black Balmain gown. The dress has extravagant shoulder pads and super-long sleeves. The dress is also extremely low cut, allowing Kylie to show off her curves. She is also revealing her shapely silhouette as the dress fits tightly around her body. Fans of Kylie’s can also see a thigh-high slit on the right side of her gown.

While the two sisters both decided to show off their cleavage for the night, they also chose to wear matching bob hairstyles for the party. Khloe was seen wearing her signature blond locks in a center part with the ends slightly curled. Sister Kylie rocked the exact same look with her raven-colored hair.

As for makeup, the sisters kept their look simple. Khloe was photographed wearing foundation, highlighter, black eyeliner and lip gloss. Kylie decided to go with a more matte look for the night. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was photographed wearing foundation, pink blush, matte eyeshadow and a plum lipstick.

At the time of writing, the reposted image of Khloe and Kylie received more than 15,000 likes. The photo also pulled in over 800 comments.

“They look good!” one fan exclaimed.

“Koko looks bomb,” another fan chimed in.

“They all look stunning especially khlo I wish her hair was a pony but stunning,” another fan shared.

Khloe and Kylie weren’t the only Kardashian/Jenner siblings at Diddy’s party. The sisters joined Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the December 14 event. In another slide of Fashion Bomb’s post, Khloe and Kylie are seen posing next to Kim, who was wearing a champagne-colored Vivienne Westwood gown. The three sisters also posed with Diddy during the night, who was wearing a silver blazer for his birthday celebration.