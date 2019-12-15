Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model stunned in her sporty ensemble.

On Sunday, December 15, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared yet another sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the 35-year-old posed in a beautiful kitchen. She sat, perched on a marbled island counter, holding a glass cup filled with brown liquid. Two containers of supplement powder from the brand 1st Phorm can be seen to her right. Dolly tilted her head slightly and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The mother-of-one flaunted her fit figure in a white sports bra — also from 1st Phorm — and a pair of snakeskin patterned leggings. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Dolly kept the sporty look relatively simple and accessorized with only a minimalistic ring on her middle finger.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm. She stated her preferred products from the company are their Opti-Reds 50 and Opti-Greens 50 powders. The model proceeded to claim that the non-GMO powders can improve one’s overall health.

The fan seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 12,000 likes. Many of Dolly’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous, you look incredible,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart,” wrote a different commenter.

Loading...

“[You] look beautiful day by day,” added another follower.

“You look amazing girl! I love those leggings,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Dolly graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Recently, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a revealing, figure-hugging pink mini dress. That post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.