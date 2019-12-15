‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Poses With Husband In Sweet Holiday Snap

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska got her 5.7 million Instagram followers in the holiday spirit by sharing a sweet snap she took with her husband, Cole DeBoer. She mentioned in the caption of the post that she had a blast at the Lauriebelles holiday party, so that bash could have been where the photo was taken.

The duo posed in front of a simple white fabric curtain backdrop, and a few gifts were visible in brightly-colored packaging near their feet. Chelsea donned her glitzy holiday best for the occasion and rocked a pair of cropped pants that clung to her curves, and a long-sleeved shirt that appeared to be crafted out of gold sequined material. The top reflected the light and made the Teen Mom 2 star look sparkling. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto pumps and put a large barrette in her hair. Chelsea’s skin looked flawless, and she paired a neutral-colored lip with slightly smoky eyes and long lashes for a festive look.

Cole likewise opted for a bold shirt and selected a short-sleeved, button-down collared shirt in a unique green print. He paired the shirt with gray pants and finished off his ensemble with a pair of brogues. One of Cole’s tattoos was visible on one arm, and the other arm wrapped around Chelsea’s waist as they posed for the snap.

In the picture, Cole stared straight at the camera with a smile on his face, while Chelsea was looking at him instead of the lens. The reality television star was enamored with her partner and called her hubby “a smoke show” in the caption.

Chelsea’s followers absolutely loved the sweet holiday post, and it received over 77,900 likes within just 49 minutes. Many of the Teen Mom 2 star’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts — and Cole himself also left a comment on the post.

Cole decided to shower his wife with a compliment in response to her caption, saying that his wife “is the true smoke show in this photo.”

One follower was feeling the way Chelsea styled her hair and said, “can you give us a hair tutorial? You always have the best hair.”

Another fan felt that both of them looked incredible in the sweet photo.

“yeah he’s a stone cold fox but you are the most adorbs.”

Another follower seemed to agree, and simply commented, “you guys are the CUTEST!”

Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported on an Instagram story that Chelsea posted, where she rocked a sizzling new red miniskirt and plunging black top. The look was from Lauriebelles, the brand that put on the party she attended with her husband.