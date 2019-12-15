Christina Milian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In A White Dress

Christina Milian shared a new photo set with her fans on Instagram yesterday, as she showed off her growing baby bump in a white dress. There were five images in total, showing her in a variety of poses outdoors, indoors, and with her sister.

The singer wore an elegant white dress with long sleeves. It had a scoop-neck design and a hemline that fell at her knees. She cinched the top of the baby bump with a matching cloth belt with gold hardware.

She kept her styling sleek and simple to complement her outfit. Christina slicked her hair back with a middle part, most likely into a bun. This left her gold hoop earrings on full display. Meanwhile, her makeup included dark blush and pink lipstick. She also sported a thin, gold necklace and a colorful manicure. It was golden yellow, save for her ring finger, which was painted with black polish.

The first photo of the set saw her standing outdoors on a clear, sunny day, with the shot taken from a low vantage point. This emphasized her belly, as she propped up her left knee while placing her hands on her upper thighs. Christina glanced down at the camera with her lips pursed, and exuded flirty vibes.

Her baby bump is noticeably larger in the newest photo than in her recent uploads. This could be thanks to the angle of the shot.

The second photo of the set showed Christina posing alongside her sister, Danielle Milian. Danielle opted for a white two-piece ensemble, which included a cropped tank and high-waisted shorts.

The remaining three photos were similar and featured the singer standing indoors next to a modern table. She slung a red bag over her right shoulder.

Fans gushed about the stunner in the comments section, with most people focusing on her pregnancy.

“I like your outfit. White suits you very well. You are a stunning pregnant woman Christina,” raved a follower.

“So beautiful in that white…and you have such a Prego Glow….women are most beautiful when with child,” declared an admirer.

“Way too cute pregnancy suits you girl,” wrote a fan.

“Tic tac…! I wish I was this pretty when I was pregnant,” expressed a fourth social media user.

In another Instagram update from last month, Christina rocked a leopard-print dress. The ensemble was flowing and baggy, with a high collar and ruffled hem. She was seen posing indoors against a bar table, as she popped her left knee.