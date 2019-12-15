Kim Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves While Posing Next To Kanye West For Diddy’s 50th Birthday

Kim Kardashian recently joined Kanye West for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday.

The KKW Beauty founder rocked a Vivienne Westwood gown as she joined her husband for the star-studded bash, according to Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. The champagne-colored dress fits tightly around Kardashian’s body, revealing the reality star’s famous curves. The dress also allows her to subtly show off her cleavage in the photo. Kardashian’s dress flows at the bottom, as she has a train that trails behind her dress.

West is seen standing next to Kardashian, dressed in a black suit, with a hand resting on her waist. The couple is posing in the middle of a room with a piano in the background.

For hair and makeup, Kardashian decided to keep her look simple. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her dark brown hair down with loose curls flowing throughout. Her hair was also styled away from her face for the Instagram snapshot. For her makeup, Kardashian went with a dark look. She is seen wearing smoky eyeshadow with eyeliner. Kardashian is also wearing a gold lip gloss in the photo.

At the time of writing, the Instagram repost from Fashion Bomb received more than 16,000 likes. The photo also racked up over 200 comments from fans of Kardashian and West.

“She looks amazing,” one admirer wrote.

“My fave power-style couple,” another fan said of the Wests.

“Hot /Slayed,” another wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian’s stunning dress was from Westwood’s archives and was something different that she wanted to try for a more vintage look. Harper’s Bazaar reports that, at the party, Kardashian was seen with West as they spoke with other celebrities through the night. The couple was photographed speaking to Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, at some point. West was also photographed alongside Diddy, Jay-Z, and Pharrell while he was at the party.

The Wests’ outing comes just days after the family decided to do their own Christmas card this year. The social media influencer was reportedly “over the drama” after organizing the Christmas card with her family last year.

The sisters were also reportedly complaining throughout the entire experience, which was why Kim Kardashian opted to only involve her husband and their four children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 6 months. The family all wore gray sweatsuits as they sat together on the stairs and posed for the casual Christmas card.