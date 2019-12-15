Kourtney Kardashian Sinks Into A Soft Beige Armchair In A ‘Cozzzzzy’ Fashion Statement

Kourtney Kardashian was the picture of comfort in her most recent Instagram update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member lounged in her sister Kim’s loungewear line from Skims as she posed for a photo in front of her decked out Christmas tree.

The 40-year-old reality star used her social media caption to state that she was “cozzzzzy” as she started out her Sunday morning while sinking deep into a luxurious beige armchair. Her seating area of choice matched a full-sized couch that had been placed against the far wall of the image, while a large abstract painting with a bright blue background hung above what appeared to be a velvet-upholstered sofa.

Otherwise, the light-colored walls were bare, allowing Kourtney to be the center of attention in her calm and carefree photo. She put one of her hands to her forehead as she rocked her raven-colored haircut, which seemed shorter than is typical of the way this celebrity typically wears her locks. However, the majority of those tresses could have been hanging down her back and out of sight when the camera snapped the shot.

As she lounged with her ankles crossed while her legs rested on one arm of the chair, she was almost within reach of a pile of neatly stacked books on a nearby coffee table.

Meanwhile, Kourtney deserved the rest as she has been busy this past week since two of her three children celebrated birthdays. Both Reign, who turned 5 years old, and Mason, who turned 10 years old, were toasted on Saturday.

On Sunday, her choice of the ultra-snugly, pale pink outfit included three matching garments. She rocked a sweater over a tank top and she also wore long, soft pants paired with beige sneakers and white socks with black lettering. Her makeup, which included darkened and enhanced eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner, contouring, blush, and a soft pink pout, was on point.

Kourtney’s “cozzzzzy” Instagram update was popular with her 84.2 million followers. She earned more than 330,000 likes and 900-plus comments from her fans within an hour of going live on the platform. Many offered emoji — like the symbols for red hearts, pink sparkly hearts, kissy-faces, and globes — to speak for how they were feeling, while dozens of others used their words.

Loading...

“I peep some Skims. they look cozy af,” stated one Instagram user, who added a peeping-eye emoji to the comment.

I love you you are so gorgeous,” remarked a second follower, who added multiple red heart emoji.

“Sisters support each other forever,” said a third fan, who added two red heart emoji.

“You are so cozy and cute,” gushed a fourth admirer.