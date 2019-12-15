Erika Gray Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Latex Bikini

Erika Gray shared a stunning new Instagram photo with her followers today where she wore an all-pink ensemble, her pink latex bikini serving as the main focal point.

The model stood and faced the camera head-on and showed off her look in the photo. The bikini top had a low scoop neck, while the straps of her bottoms rested high on her waist. Her cleavage and midriff were on full display.

In addition, she wore a “Wild ‘N Out” beanie, along with a cut-out sweater and sweats. The hat most closely matched her swimsuit in color, as her sweater was light salmon pink. It had a hoodie and long sleeves but was cut in such a way to leave her body exposed. The pants, on the other hand, had a baggy fit and camouflage-print design. She tugged them down below her bikini strap, securing them with a black drawstring.

Erika’s hair was worn down, with her straight locks falling in front of her shoulders. She sported long, dark lashes, along with glossy pink lipstick. She gave a flirty look, as her lips were parted with a hint of a smile. And even though her look was busy and full of different textures and colors, she kept it simple with no visible accessories.

The photo was geotagged at Tyler Perry Studios, as she was there to film Nick Cannon’s VH1 show as one of the Wild ‘n Out girls.

Behind her were others in the same outfit, except for the fact they wore black beanies. Some were also decked out in an all-blue ensemble, which likely matched what Erika was sporting. The room was dimly lit, although the bombshell was well-illuminated, possibly thanks to a flash.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the stunner.

“WOW just WOW miss gray!!” gushed an admirer.

“Cant wait to see u on the show!!!” wrote a follower.

“OK WOW,” declared a fan.

“My Bratz doll,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

The model was recently spotted in a similar bikini last month. She opted for a pink floral ensemble and rocked a matching tinted pair of aviator sunglasses. The update was a video for Bang Energy, as she flaunted her underboob in her tiny top. She was seen at the beach, at one point posing next to a lifeguard station. The camera zoomed in on her curves throughout the clip, as Erika played with her hair and flashed sultry looks at the camera.