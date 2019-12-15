Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In A High-Cut Black Bikini On The Beach In Rio

Gizele Oliveira is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her social media account to share a slew of photos from her day on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. A total of five photos were included in the post, which saw the 26-year-old leaning up against a tall yellow umbrella in the sand as she posed for the camera.

A gorgeous view of both the beach and the mountains provided a stunning background, but it was Gizele herself that captivated her audience wearing a sexy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The Brazilian bombshell sent pulses racing in the barely-there two-piece, which a tag indicated was from Revival Swim. Her look included a bandeau-style top with thin shoulder straps that flashed just a hint of cleavage as she basked in the bright sun. A rose gold ring detail adorned the bottom band of the garment, giving it the perfect amount of bling.

On her lower half, Gizele sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece covered only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her toned thighs and sculpted legs. At one point, the model posed with her backside to the camera, revealing her bikini bottoms’ cheeky style that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety — though her 1.2 million followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. Its waistband featured the same ring detail and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Gizele kept her beach day look simple, adding a set of delicate earrings to accessorize. She wore her dark tresses down, which appeared wet in some of the photos, and were likely taken after the babe went for a dip in the ocean. The model also opted to go makeup-free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the beauty’s new social media post was a huge hit with her fans. The snaps have earned over 28,000 likes after three hours on Instagram, as well as hundreds of compliments for Gizele’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow what a babe,” one person wrote.

“You are goals,” said another.

“Beautiful. Love the bikini,” commented a third.

Others applauded Gizele for not being afraid to show off her stretch marks in the series of snaps.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has flaunted her impressive bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking a skimpy, tie-dye two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear look also proved popular with her fans, who showered the photo with over 32,000 likes.