Demi Rose Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini Top And Channels Cleopatra

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose delighted her 11.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update that flaunted her curvaceous figure. Demi put the Dead Sea in Jordan as the geotag of the post.

In the series, Demi posed on a gray wicker lounge chair with a plush white cushion on top of it. The lounge chair was positioned next to a bright blueish-green body of water that was surrounded by lush greenery. Demi rocked a simple black triangle-style bikini top that flaunted some major cleavage. She posed with her weight on one arm, arching her back slightly so that her derriere was more prominent. She also made sure to point her feet, which were bare, to elongate the line of her body.

Though Demi may have been wearing matching black bikini bottoms, fans were unable to see because she paired the bikini top with a long black skirt. The skirt clung to her curves and then draped down the side of the chair.

One thing that Demi’s fans likely noticed immediately was her dramatic hairstyle. Demi almost always wears her light brunette locks curled and draping down her curves, but in this series, she had a straight, sleek black style with blunt bangs that made her look like a doll.

In the second snap in the series, Demi switched her position slightly, still putting her weight on one arm but turning to face the camera. The angle made her cleavage even more scandalous, as her curves seemed barely contained by the tiny bikini top. She placed her other hand on the curve of her thigh and sported a pair of sunglasses to finish the ensemble.

For the third and final snap of the series, Demi removed the sunglasses and stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She kept her makeup minimal for the snaps, allowing her bold hairstyle and ensemble to make a statement.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the exotic and smoking-hot post, and it racked up over 33,800 likes within just 13 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

One fan loved the dramatic change in Demi’s appearance and commented “alter ego,” followed by a series of flame emoji.

Another admirer felt that the look resembled a particular famous beauty of the past and simply wrote, “Cleopatra.”

“Any hair looks good on You. Because you are DEMI ROSE,” another added.

“Very sublime look,” one fan said.

Demi is never afraid to flaunt her buxom curves for the camera. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a double update in which she rocked a tiny blue snakeskin bikini. The swimsuit put Demi’s hourglass physique on full display, and she leaned against a countertop to further accentuate her incredible curves.