Kate Middleton Reveals One Of Prince Louis’ First Words Was All About Cooking

Kate Middleton recently revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has started talking, and his first word is related to cooking.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on a Christmas special in the U.K. where she told the hosts that little Louis’ first word was “Mary” because their home is filled with cookbooks from Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry’s cookbooks.

Kate and husband Prince William filmed A Berry Royal Christmas, which will start airing in the U.K. on December 16. While there, they spoke with Mary about Louis’ love for the famous baking expert.

“One of Louis’ first words was ”Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate revealed. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’… so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

Apparently, the duchess often cooks out of Mary’s cookbooks, which is how the meeting came together. William ran into the GBBO star at an event and told her that Kate loves to cook using her cookbooks and had just made up a fish dish the other day. A short while later, she got a call saying that the prince wanted to do a big “thank you” meal for charity workers around the holidays.

Mary told the Daily Mail that she found Kate and Harry to be the perfect couple while she was filming with them.

“When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him. So natural,” she said.

“It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine,” she added.

That said, the royal couple may not be winning any cooking competitions anytime soon. Mary said that during filming, she had to jokingly warn William about cheating while preparing some roulade during a competition.

Royal family watchers have eagerly followed Prince Louis’ progress as he grows into a toddler after making his public debut back in June. In addition to his first words, the duchess also revealed the little prince’s favorite foods — and one of them might surprise some people.

While chatting with Mary, Kate revealed that one of Louis’ favorite meals was beetroot. On the special, they made a cake out of chocolate and beetroot in honor of the little royal’s preferences.