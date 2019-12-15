Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Sparkling Mini Dress And Tiara: ‘This Is 31’

Actress and pop star Vanessa Hudgens stunned her 36.5 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap from her birthday celebration. The celebratory picture comes just a few days after Vanessa shared two videos of herself having fun with her sister, Stella Hudgens, who Netflix flew over to surprise her.

In her latest update, Vanessa posed in what appeared to be some type of bar or club. A small wooden ledge with industrial details was visible along the worn brick wall behind her, and a few drinks were placed on the ledge. Vanessa wore a black mini dress that was crafted from a sparkling material, with large sequins or gems that caught the light. The dress had voluminous sleeves that obscured Vanessa’s petite frame, but the off-the-shoulder style exposed a hint of her shoulders.

The dress barely came to mid-thigh, exposing the brunette bombshell’s toned legs. She wore a pair of semi-sheer black tights with a polka dot pattern. Vanessa accessorized with sparkling earrings and a black bag that had a chain strap and sparkling details on it as well.

Vanessa also embraced a birthday vibe in her ensemble by wearing a black sash across her chest that appeared to have some kind of birthday message on it, and a tiara that spelled out “Birthday Girl.”

Vanessa’s brunette locks were down in a smooth style with a hint of volume, and she had on a dusting of highlighter that accentuated her cheekbones. She finished off her look with a bold red lip and posed with one hand tangled in her hair. In the caption of the post, she told her followers that “this is 31.”

Vanessa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the celebratory birthday snap, and the post received over 1.38 million likes within just 12 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to wish the beauty a happy birthday or simply to sing her praises.

“Beauty! Happy birthday lovely,” one follower commented, followed by a birthday cake emoji.

“Happy Birthday love! SO gorgeous – inside & out,” another fan said.

Another fan was feeling the sparkling vibe of her ensemble, and said, “shine bright like diamond.”

One follower couldn’t quite believe she was celebrating her 31st birthday and remarked, “girl still looks like she’s 20.”

It seems that Vanessa is all about the sparkling ensembles lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa shared a magazine cover she graced with her beauty recently. For the cover of Girls Girls Girls Magazine, Vanessa sizzled in a black sheer mesh bodysuit with sparkling embellishments that flaunted her toned physique.