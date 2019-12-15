Kelly Gale Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini During Post-Workout Dip In The Ocean

Kelly Gale is showing off her impressive physique in a sizzling new Instagram update that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The latest addition to the Swedish bombshell’s Instagram feed was shared on Sunday, and it was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. It included both a photo and a video of the 24-year-old during her early morning workout on the beach, where she looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer figure.

Kelly looked ready to work up a sweat in the sizzling photo that kicked off her new social media post. She was seen standing in the sand while the water crept up the shore behind her.

The Victoria’s Secret model slayed in an electric blue bikini top that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear clasped together in the front with a dainty silver ring and boasted a deep neckline that left plenty of her cleavage well within eyesight.

On her lower half, Kelly rocked a pair of tiny black workout shorts that just barely grazed her upper thigh, allowing her to showcase her long, sculpted legs. The bottoms were slightly loose, yet still clung to her hips in all of the right ways. The waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her sculpted abs and flat midsection.

Kelly added another pop of color with a pair of neon green sneakers, and she wore a dainty pair of hoop earrings for a bit of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down in loose waves, which blew around her face in the gentle ocean breeze.

A swipe to the next slide brought fans to a short video clip of Kelly going for a post-workout dip in the ocean. The babe was rocking the same bikini top as she ran towards the camera with a huge grin on her face. She did, however, ditch her workout shorts for her swim, revealing her matching blue bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The number covered only what was necessary, and featured a daringly high leg-cut that exposed her toned thighs and curves in their entirety.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for the double Instagram update, which earned more than 16,000 likes in less than one hour of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow what a body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “hot and beautiful.”

“You are a dream,” commented a third.

Even when she’s not rocking a bikini, Kelly still knows how to impress her fans with her incredible fashion sense. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking a pair of skintight leather leggings and an ab-baring crop top. The look also proved popular with her Instagram followers, who awarded the photo over 26,000 likes.