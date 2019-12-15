Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Mini Dress That Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her Instagram followers with a sizzling double update, in which she sported an outfit that flaunted her insane curves. Tarsha didn’t specify the location where the photo was taken, only including her frequent geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

In the first picture in the post, Tarsha perched on the edge of a bed covered in crisp white linens. She rocked a brown mini dress that left little to the imagination. The dress had a ruched detail and clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her voluptuous physique. She posed with her body angled to the side, so that her derriere was on display, and crossed her toned legs. Tarsha peered over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she had a generous amount of highlighter on, which emphasized her cheekbones. Tarsha slicked on a nude gloss to draw attention to her plump pout, and her eyes were done in a sultry, seductive style.

In the second snap, Tarsha faced the camera, and fans were able to see just how scandalous the dress was. Though the neckline wasn’t plunging, it stretched across Tarsha’s chest in a way that exposed an insane amount of cleavage. The dress looked barely able to contain her ample assets, and the thin spaghetti straps holding up the bodice seemed moments from snapping. The dress came to above mid-thigh on Tarsha’s curvy legs, making for a truly breathtaking look that put her hourglass physique on full display.

The dress was from the Australian brand Oh Polly, and Tarsha made sure to tag them in both the caption and the picture itself.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 12,500 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunning double update with its seductive vibe.

“You’re so beautiful in that dress!!!” one follower commented.

“Love your dress so much,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Loading...

Another fan got a bit flirtatious and commented, “wish I could kiss you.”

One follower absolutely showered Tarsha with praise and said, “beautiful and gorgeous and cute and adorable and pretty.”

Tarsha seems to love wearing form-fitting mini dresses that flaunt her curves and display a generous amount of cleavage. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia sported a black mini dress that left little to the imagination in a sizzling Instagram update.