‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Makes An Exciting Announcement About Her Family: ‘It’s A Boy’

Kailyn Lowry is making a big addition to her family by bringing a brand new puppy into her home, and she made the announcement to her fans on Instagram on Sunday morning.

In the sweet photo, the Teen Mom 2 star is seen snuggling the puppy in the car on the way home. The little guy looks sweetly at the camera as Kailyn wraps her arms around him with a smile on her face.

Kail had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She wore a no-makeup look for the outing and sported a pair of eyeglasses as well.

Kail rocked a royal blue sweater with white stripes around the sleeves and some black leggings. She revealed that the photo was taken at an airport, where she likely picked up her new little puppy — which she revealed in the caption was a boy.

As many fans already know, Kailyn is surrounded by boys as she has three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The family recently lost their beloved dog, Bear, when they were forced to put him down, and it was a hard, emotional moment for the reality star and the kids, which was caught by Teen Mom cameras.

Meanwhile, Kailyn’s nearly 4 million followers seemed to adore the cute puppy snap, clicking the like button nearly 33,000 times and leaving more than 980 comments all within the first 45 minutes after she shared the picture to the platform.

“Awwww how cute that’s what the boys wanted another dog and they got it how sweet,” one of Kailyn’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Very cute! Be sure to socialize him in ALL ways. This breed NEEDS to grow up socializing with other animals, not just the ones in your home, as well as people. He is gorgeous!” another fan advised.

Loading...

“So adorable I have a cane corso!! He’s seriously the best dog ever!” a third comment read.

“You truly are super women!!! 2 puppies and 3 boys!!! Your house must be filled with so much energy and so much love!!!” a fourth social media user gushed over the reality star.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn’s adorable puppy isn’t the only new thing in her life. The Coffee Convos podcast host unveiled her brand new, much darker hair color just hours before her puppy photo, and her fans went wild for her new style.

Since Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself sporting the darker locks the post has earned over 84,000 likes and more than 760 comments.