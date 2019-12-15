Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor Rocks Strapless Animal-Print Swimsuit At The Beach: ‘Vitamin D’

Devon Windsor slayed the beach-babe look in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday morning, the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to showcase some stylish swimwear, leaving fans speechless with her fierce physique.

Snapped in a beautiful tropical setting, Devon put her statuesque, Amazonian figure on full display in a fabulous strapless animal-print swimsuit that perfectly showcased her chiseled frame. The sizzling supermodel flashed her endless pins and offered a generous view of her hourglass frame while keeping the skin-baring tasteful and elegant.

Her bathing suit was a dapper white design that featured a classy bandeau neckline and flattering, high-cut bottoms. The trendy one-piece was ornate with eye-catching tiger stripes in a faded yellow color, which added a touch of sophistication to the snazzy beach item. A matching band ran across her hips, calling attention to her sculpted tummy and enviable curves. Due to the swimsuit’s high-cut design, the detail created the illusion of large cutouts slashing just above the hip and appeared to expose a bit more of her toned, tanned skin.

The 25-year-old hottie topped off her look with a chic, wide-brim, straw sunhat by Australian label Lack of Color, which she made sure to tag in her post. She further accessorized with a delicate gold pendant necklace and wore an understated bracelet around her forearm.

Devon showed off the sexy-chic look in a trio of sun-kissed photos that offered a front-and-back view of the fashionable swimsuit. The first pic saw her posing on a white sandy beach under a splendid blue sky. The model basked in the golden rays with her eyes closed and her chin gently lifted upward, as if to better soak up the sun. She held up her hands on the brim of her lavish sunhat, in a graceful gesture that further highlighted her lithe physique.

Tall, supple palm trees completed the breathtaking scenery, which also offered a mesmerizing view of the crystal-clear, turquoise sea. A small green island loomed in the distance and tiny beach huts dotted the horizon. A white hammock was tied to one of the palm trees, giving off some serious vacation vibes.

Devon’s tiny waistline and curvy hips were emphasized in the sun-drenched snap. The model also showed off her long, lean legs, putting her chiseled thighs front and center. The light-toned palette of her swimsuit flattered her glowing tan, shining the spotlight on her bronzed skin.

A swipe to the next slide saw the Victoria’s Secret Angel putting a leggy display as she went for a walk on the beach. The barefooted showed off her red mani-pedi as her shadow cast a seductive silhouette on her soft sand. In the third and final photo, the blond bombshell put her peachy posterior on display, turning her back to the camera and headed towards the sea.

Loading...

Shared with fans just in time for the morning coffee, the triple Instagram update garnered more than 14,200 likes and a little shy of 70 comments from her adoring fans.

“Dayummmmm that body,” read one message, which also included a pair of fire emoji.

“THAT SWIMSUIT O M G!!! [yellow heart and banana emoji] so pretty [raising-hands and star-struck emoji] the cut-out, stripes, colour [sic] – PERFECTION,” gushed a second fan, adding a sparkles emoji.

“…and that tan!” read a third reply, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“This is everything queen,” penned a fourth Instagrammer, followed by three fire emoji.