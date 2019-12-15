Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Gorgeous Yellow Gown

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland shared another sizzling snap with her eager Instagram audience. In the caption accompanying the gorgeous picture, Hilde wished her followers a happy weekend.

The dress was a stunning pale yellow hue that popped against Hilde’s bronzed skin. She posed on a series of stone steps, and a neutral space was visible behind her. A modern glass-and-steel stair railing was to her left, and the light shining in the windows gave the picture a soft glow. Hilde’s dress had a v-neck neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the whole dress was held up by a pair of thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. A ruffle detail crossed her chest and cascaded down her hip, adding a feminine and flirtatious vibe to the ensemble.

Though the bodice of the dress was form-fitting, the ruffle descended into an abundance of fabric. Hilde perched on the stairs and carefully allowed the fabric of her gown to flow around her body. The dress was long in the back, but the hem was short in the front, so the bombshell had the opportunity to display her toned legs. She posed with her legs crossed and wasn’t wearing shoes for the picture. Her toenails were painted a soft white shade that contrasted with her bronzed skin.

Hilde kept her accessories simple, and just added a delicate anklet, a bracelet, and a shell choker. Her blond hair cascaded down her shoulders in tousled waves while she glanced down with a serene look on her face. Her makeup was natural, with a soft peachy pink hue on her lips and a subtle smoky eye.

Hilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 47,300 likes within just two hours. Many of the bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look and on Hilde’s beauty in general.

“Omg that dress!! Stunning,” one follower said.

“Thanks for blowing me away for the weekend,” another follower added.

Loading...

One fan was into the unique pastel shade of the dress and said, “wow stunning colour Hilde you really suit it.”

“Every new photo I see of you is hotter than the previous #thoselegs,” another fan commented.

Fans of the blond beauty may feel as though the dress looks somewhat familiar — and that’s because Hilde has worn a version of it before. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a snap of herself lounging on a spot on the beach. She wore the exact same dress from Hot Miami Styles, except she opted for the bright red shade rather than the yellow hue she rocked in her latest update.