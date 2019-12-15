NFL Rumors: Terrell Suggs Wants To Return To Baltimore Ravens, May Not Report If Another Team Claims Him

Terrell Suggs has eyes only for one team, a new report claims.

After the veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals this week, there was some immediate speculation about the teams that could try to claim him. But a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed that Suggs only wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens again, and may not even report if another team plucks him from the waiver wire.

It would be difficult for the Ravens to land Suggs if any other team has eyes on the linebacker. At 12-2, the Ravens are currently last on the NFL’s waiver list, so he would only fall that far if every other team decides to give a pass on him. That could be a bit more likely given the reports that Suggs may not report to another team, choosing to retire rather than play for a different team.

It’s not clear if the Ravens would want to seek out Suggs, who still has a bit left in the tank. As the Baltimore Sun noted, he played 69 percent of defensive snaps for the Cardinals this season, and could at the least provide depth for the Ravens and what could be a run to the Super Bowl.

Suggs already seemed to give hints that he was missing the Ravens. When the Cardinals visited Baltimore back in Week 2, Suggs said after the game that the return was “bittersweet.” The Ravens won the game 23-17 and Suggs had three tackles on the day, but no sacks or quarterback pressures.

“It’s good to be back and it was good to play in the stadium that I played in for the majority of my career,” Suggs said. “It was definitely the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s unfortunate. I wanted to win, but it was good to be back.”

Schefter’s report noted that Suggs would be a steal to a team in need of some linebacker help, costing just a little more than $350,000 for the final two weeks of the season. But it would still be a gamble to see if Suggs would go through with his reported threat to retire if another team picks him up

“The question is whether any contending teams that could use pass-rushing help — and there are many — disregard the wishes of Suggs, who started 13 games for the Cardinals this season,” the report noted. “The answer will come sometime Monday afternoon.”