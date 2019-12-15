Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Adorable Video Showing Aunt Britney’s Influence On Her Daughter’s ‘Attitude’

Jamie Lynn revealed that she recently spent a week with Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a cute video of her one-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan, doing her best runway walk, and the former Zoey 101 star suggested that her older sister, Britney Spears, had something to do with the tot’s sassy strut.

On Saturday, Jamie Lynn, 28, took to Instagram to share the fun family video with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. It began with three still shots of Ivey posing for the camera and showing off her adorable outfit. The little girl was dressed for chilly weather in a pink and blue tie-dyed shirt with long sleeves, a white fleece vest, dark blue jeans, and a pair of tan sheepskin boots. She had her curly blond locks partially pulled up in a high ponytail.

Ivey also had a tiny pink designer handbag hanging from the crook of her arm. According to the caption of Jamie Lynn’s post, the fancy quilted purse was a gift from Aunt Britney, and Ivey looked like she was pretty proud of it. In Jamie Lynn’s video, Ivey was shown holding her accessory up as she walked down a hall. She did a model turn before heading back down her makeshift runway, and she raised her arm up even higher as she strutted away from her mother.

Jamie Lynn made her daughter’s walk feel even more like a runway show by shooting her video in slow-motion and adding the Rihanna song “Fresh Off the Runway” to it.

Jamie Lynn revealed that Ivey recently spent an entire week with her Aunt Britney, but she didn’t say why. However, she did reveal that this was enough time for the “Oops…I Did It Again” singer to influence her niece’s behavior. According to Jamie Lynn, Britney gave Ivey “a new attitude” to match her luxury handbag.

Jamie Lynn’s Instagram followers have liked her adorable family movie over 26,000 times so far, and they don’t seem to think that it’s a bad thing that Aunt Britney is spoiling her niece.

“Hahaha getting spoiled by aunt Britney,” read one response to Jamie Lynn’s post.

Loading...

“Sassy pants. Too cute,” another fan write.

“Maybe it’s a sign she will become a great performer, artist, actress and Singer like her mom and aunt,” suggested another commenter.

“That SRUT! Omg. Love her,” remarked Jamie Lynn’s Sweet Magnolias costar JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

This isn’t the first time that Jamie Lynn has used social media to show her fans just how much her daughters look up to their Aunt Britney. Last month, she shared a photo of her older daughter, 10-year-old Maddie, and Ivey posing with Britney. The two sisters were mimicking their famous aunt by lying down on the floor beside her and sticking their legs up in the air.