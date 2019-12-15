Sophie Monk Does A ‘Sexy’ Bikini Dance, Complete With A Belly Roll And A Big Splash

Sophie wore a tiny white string bikini for her poolside performance for her boyfriend.

Sophie Monk entertained her boyfriend and her 558,000 Instagram followers with a hilarious bikini dance during her island getaway.

On Sunday, the Love Island Australia host uploaded a video that her beau, businessman Joshua Gross, filmed while they were hanging out at a pool. Sophie was rocking a tiny white string bikini that featured low-rise bottoms and a classic triangle top. The shoulder straps tied on the tops of Sophie’s shoulders, adding a bit of visual interest to her two-piece. On her feet, she wore a pair of tan flip flops. The svelte blond had her hair pulled up, and a yellow tropical flower had been stuck in the base of her high ponytail.

Sophie kept a straight face as she showed off some of her best silly dance moves near the edge of a pool. She did a few side steps, whipped her head around in circles, added a touch of “the floss,” and performed one of her famous belly rolls. At the end of the video, she walked toward the camera and spread her arms out to her sides. After doing a little chest shimmy, she ended her performance on a dramatic note by belly flopping into the pool. The song she chose for her playful bikini dance was Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin’s mega hit “I Like It.”

Sophie’s Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 7,000 times in the span of an hour, and the comments section was flooded with overwhelmingly positive remarks about how amazing the multi-talented model, actress, and singer is. She also received high marks for being hilarious.

“You are deliciously insane Sophie!” read one response to her video.

“I was not expecting the belly flop and I absolutely loved it,” wrote YouTube star Brittney Lee Saunders.

“You make my day. Bloody hilarious,” wrote a third fan.

“You crack me up. Love the thongs too,” a fourth admirer remarked.

In the caption of her post, Sophie wrote that she had listened to her fans’ feedback after her last “sexy” dance performance and made a few changes this time. She was likely referencing a video that she filmed back in September. As reported by The Daily Mail, Sophie was shown trying to “seduce” Joshua on a balcony by putting on a silly show that included a “zombie” head roll and running in place.

Sophie and Joshua are currently in Mauritius celebrating Sophie’s 40th birthday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sophie also shared a hilarious prank video that Joshua filmed during their stay at Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers. According to Sophie’s latest post, they’ve now moved to Club Med Villas D’albion.