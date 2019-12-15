Britney Spears Asks Instagram Commenters To Be Nice This Holiday Season In Newest Video Post

Britney Spears wants her Instagram page to be a kinder place. In the caption of her most recent post, the “Baby One More Time” singer asked her followers to stop leaving mean comments under her uploads. Britney wrote that she enjoys posting content to Instagram but admitted that it isn’t fun to see hate-filled messages on her posts every time she does so. She went on to encourage fans to unfollow people instead of leaving negative comments before insisting that there’s no need to “go out of your way” to be nasty to people via Instagram comments sections.

Britney ended the caption by encouraging her millions of fans to “be nice” this holiday season.

Close to 3,000 people commented on the post within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. Several of those commenters supported Britney’s message.

“REAL FANS would never bully you,” one person wrote.

“Keep doing you Britney!” another added. “Forget the haters.”

“I think your posts are great and I always look forward to them!” a third commented. “Pls keep doing what you’re doing, we miss you.”

“Thank you for being so incredible and inspiring to your fans,” a fourth said.

Britney’s caption accompanied a video that captured her rocking a white long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline and lace trim. The pop superstar also twirls a couple of times in the video to reveal that the top features a large cutout in the back. She appears to have paired the top with gray jean shorts and accessorized her look with a simple white lace choker. In the video, she also showed off her very large Christmas tree laden with gold ornaments, ribbon, and lights.

“Guys this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year,” she said before spinning the camera and opening her mouth in feigned shock.

Although she regularly uses her Instagram to share clips of her outfits and workouts, she often uses the platform to spread positive messages like the one she shared in her most recent post. On November 21, she posted a clip where she talked about the value of home.

“I’ve traveled the world and been to so many beautiful places but I’ve come to find out is home is where the heart is,” she said, all while wearing a yellow romper with a floral pattern.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times and more than 7,000 commenters have commented on it.