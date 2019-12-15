UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Curves In Yellow Bikini: ‘Waiting For Tarzan’

Arianny Celeste gave her Instagram followers a sexy sneak peek of her 2020 calendar today, and they loved it.

The UFC octagon girl perched on a tree in the sexy image. She wore a tiny yellow bikini. The top showed off a generous view of Arianny’s ample cleavage. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front and rose high over her hips, showing off Arianny’s hourglass curves and showcasing her toned midsection, arms, and legs. The model’s brunette locks hung in beachy waves over one shoulder. She wore shimmery copper eyeshadow, light lipstick, and highlighter with bronzer to accent her features. A light-colored manicure and matching pedicure finished the gorgeous look.

Celeste posed bent over with one hand resting on the tree slightly above her, and she placed her other hand near waist level. Her bare feet had sand on them as if she’d recently walked on the beach. The UFC ring girl accessorized with a multi-layer necklace and two bracelets.

In her caption, Arianny mentioned that she’s Jane waiting on Tarzan in the gorgeous picture. She also alerted people who hope to give her 2020 calendar as a gift this Christmas to place their orders as quickly as possible. The model’s Instagram followers expressed their love with nearly 16,000 taking the time to hit the “like” button. In addition, almost 200 took the time to leave a positive comment in the comments section. Several felt that this photograph is gorgeous and is Arianny’s best so far that she has shared from the calendar project.

“The best I’ve seen so far!” a fan gushed.

“Why are you in the tree like that lmao,” asked one follower, and the model replied.

“Looking for bananas,” Arianny replied as a joke.

A few people on the popular social media platform worried about Arianny’s comfort level in the unique photograph.

“That doesn’t look comfortable at all,” wrote a follower.

Finally, some UFC fans also commented on Arianny working as an octagon girl carrying the numbers in between rounds during tonight’s fights.

“Just watched the weigh-in, but all I wanted to do was freeze-frame and look at the beautiful @ariannyceleste and the lovely @brittneypalmer. #priorities,” a fan commented.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny thrilled her followers on the popular social media platform when she shared a picture of herself wearing a taupe bikini and tugging it at the top. In the beach shot, the model leaned back against a rock with her eyes closed.