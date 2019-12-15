WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans Revealed

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Becky Lynch could be set to face Shayna Baszler at next year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view.

The article states that WWE plans on putting the two women against each other at the flagship event — if Ronda Rousey doesn’t make a return before then.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Lynch versus Rousey is reportedly being planned for WrestleMania 36. However, whether that match happens depends on Rousey, whose future with the company is uncertain as she has taken time off to start a family.

Rousey was expected to show up at Survivor Series, as the match was headlined by a women’s bout involving Lynch and Baszler, who is a long-time friend of the UFC Hall of Famer.

Furthermore, Triple H recently revealed that Rousey’s return is “imminent,” suggesting that the WWE Universe can expect to see her show up at an upcoming show between now and WrestleMania.

Lynch attacked Baszler after the Survivor Series match, which potentially laid the foundations for a match between the dominant women at Wrestlemania 36. The current NXT Women’s Champion is expected to join Monday Night Raw in the foreseeable future, as she’s accomplished everything there is to do with the black and gold brand.

Given that both performers have dominated their respective divisions, a match between Lynch and Baszler makes sense. Not only would it be fresh for the WWE Universe, but it will also allow Lynch to drop her Raw Women’s Championship to an opponent who has been built strongly.

While it seems likely that Lynch will face either Baszler or Rousey at the event, WWE might also decide to have a Four Horsewomen versus Four Horsewomen match. Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks taking on Baszler, Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir has been a rumored plan for years, and now that all eight women are employed by the company, the match is entirely possible.

Lynch and Rousey have unfinished business following the main event at WrestleMania 35 result. However, with Baszler potentially entering the fray, it opens the door for Rousey to return and reunite with her friend in some capacity. The company has some interesting options to consider.

Until then, Lynch must overcome Asuka and Kairi Sane. At tomorrow’s Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, she will team with Charlotte to take on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. That feud will likely continue going into next month’s Royal Rumble show, which would be the perfect occasion to introduce Baszler or bring Rousey back.