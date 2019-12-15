Justin Timberlake Wants Jessica Biel To Visit Set Of His Movie After PDA Scandal, Report Says

Justin Timberlake is apparently still trying to mend his damaged marriage after his public PDA scandal.

Weeks after the actor and singer was spotted getting very cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright during an evening out in New Orleans, the New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Timberlake is trying to convince his wife to visit on set and see for herself that everything is fine.

A source told the outlet that Justin believes the visit to New Orleans will ease his wife’s worried mind.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” the source said. “Jessica plans to visit him there.”

If the report is true, it shows that Justin is making some progress on convincing his wife that nothing is going on with Wainwright. As The Inquisitr reported in the days after the scandal broke, Jessica was “humiliated” and had no intention of paying a visit to the set of the football-centered movie Palmer. The report claimed that Jessica was putting on a brave face in public, but was very hurt after Justin was photographed getting cozy and reportedly holding hands with his co-star.

Timberlake ultimately apologized for the incident, taking to Instagram to call the night a lapse in judgment but insisting that nothing romantic took place. Originally, it appeared the apology didn’t do much to change Jessica’s mind. A report from InTouch Weekly citing a source close to the couple claimed that Jessica wasn’t in the mood to see her husband of more than seven years anytime soon.

“As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit the New Orleans set,” a source told the outlet. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air.”

Justin may have dug himself a bit of a deeper hole in the days after the scandal. Reports said that he and Wainwright were still seen close together, including one report that the two were seen leaving a trailer on the movie set together — with Justin not wearing his wedding ring. There was no indication that anything romantic took place, but the incident led to some bad press for Justin.

The newest report strikes a much more positive not for the marriage. The source told Page Six that Justin and Jessica are planning to go out on the town together when she visits.