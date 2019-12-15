Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson Wears Just A Thong In The Snow

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Leomie Anderson, shared a new Instagram photo set with her fans a day ago. It showed her rocking just a thong, as she posed outside in the snow.

The model was seen striking several different poses across the three photos. And while she didn’t wear a top, she sported many accessories and an eye-catching thong. The black bottoms featured sparkling, silver straps with the VS brand name in black. Leomie kept the dazzling theme rolling with her accessories, which included multiple rings on her left hand. She wore four in total, which read “DIOR.” But that wasn’t all, as she also sported a watch and two bracelets on her wrist.

The first photo of the set was the most dynamic, as the bombshell threw her right hand into the air. At the same time, she placed her left hand over her chest to censor herself. She faced her right shoulder to the camera, and glanced over with her lips parted. The model wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed behind her shoulders. Her locks were so long that they almost reached her booty.

The second and third photos were similar, and showed Leomie standing while hugging her chest with both of her arms. She faced the camera diagonally and gave a small pout, while the final photo showed her from the side.

These photos were taken outdoors at night. Snow lined the road, while flakes could be seen falling down from the sky. And even though it was dark when the photos were taken, Leomie was well-lit, and her skin looked flawless.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Go on hun! Might have to stick you up on the top of my Xmas tree,” joked a follower.

“SHE SO FREE. WE LOVE (& NEED) TO SEE IT!” exclaimed a fan.

“Ooouuuuu mammmaaa. U kill it,” noted an admirer.

“Whow!!! Is that real snow? You must be really strong. I’m sure you make the ice melt Really good looking!!” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell previously shared another update where she flaunted her figure. Except this time, she didn’t go topless, but opted for a floral bikini. The top was strapless, and the bottom had a thong-cut. It featured bright purple and pink flowers. Meanwhile, she paired it with a colorful pair of sandals with pink heels. She was seen striking multiple poses, and the camera angle emphasized her long legs.