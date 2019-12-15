Sean Lowe Doesn’t Expect ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber To Get Married After The Show

Sean Lowe found the love of his life on 'The Bachelor' but isn't confident Peter Weber will have the same luck.

Sean Lowe found lasting love with a woman he met while starring on The Bachelor. Lowe is currently happily married to 33-year-old Catherine Giudici whom he has children with. However, he doesn’t think that current Bachelor Peter Weber will have the same luck, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It’s not that Lowe is pessimistic or not rooting for Weber. It’s simply that he knows that his own situation is fairly rare. He got lucky with Giudici. In fact, he remains one of the few Bachelor stars to marry and stay with a woman they met on the show. Lowe definitely doesn’t deny that falling in love on television and getting engaged super quickly isn’t exactly normal and it doesn’t workout for everyone.

“I wish [new Bachelor Peter Weber] nothing but the best. I hope that he can find himself a Catherine. If history’s an indicator, the odds are probably not in his favor. That sounds really pessimistic, but I’m hoping maybe he’ll be another Bachelor who can get married.”

Lowe is the only former Bachelor to marry and still be with his final pick from the show. However, there are couples that got married later on in different circumstances. Take for example Arie Luyendyk Jr. who proposed to one woman and ended up with another. Jason Mesnick also chose his final woman but ended things with her to get back together with his runnerup and ended up marrying her instead. The fact that there are happy stories like these is somewhat surprising, even to Lowe himself.

“I’m actually surprised there are as many married couples as there are because let’s face it, we got engaged on a really wacky, kind of ridiculous TV show. It can be heartfelt and sincere at times, of course, but it also has a lot of wacky moments,” Lowe said.

Lowe married Giudici in 2014 and they have two sons together with a baby on the way. Even though they are happy now, Lowe never denied that things were challenging in the beginning because of the public spotlight placed upon them.

Weber will hopefully find similar success through the show, after his heart was broken on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Weber, a young pilot, fell head over heels for Brown during his season. He was the man Brown infamously had sex with in a windmill during their fantasy date night. In his season’s promo, Brown is seen stopping by the Bachelor mansion on the first night, as The Inquisitr previously reported. How things go between the two is still yet to be determined.