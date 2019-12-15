Tyler Cameron’s Brief Romance With Stassie Karanikolaou Is Over, Inside Sources Say

Tyler Cameron is reportedly a single man once again.

Tyler Cameron has been one of the hottest new stars of the year since his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He’s been enjoying his newfound stardom, dating around and having fun. Most recently, he was tied romantically to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. Nevertheless, that brief romance is over, according to inside sources as reported by People.

Cameron and Karanikolaou dating rumors began last month when they both attended a Los Angeles Rams game with some friends. While the pair were seated separately at the game, they met up afterward at a club in West Hollywood. It was there they were captured on video dancing together and showing some major PDA. While the pair did seem pretty into one another physically, it’s not overly surprising that inside sources are saying their fling has come to an end.

“Tyler is no longer hanging out with Stassie. Their fling ran its course and fizzled out. There was no anger or hard feelings — Tyler is no drama. There just wasn’t a future there.”

Even though the couple is no longer together, Cameron is still hopeful to find real love and is at a point in his life where he is dating around and trying to figure out what’s next for him, sources said. He certainly has no shortage of options.

It never looked like there was much of a future logistically for the pair, as they live on separates sides of the country. Cameron just moved to New York while Karanikolaou lives in Los Angeles. Cameron had only been in Los Angeles for a short while so that he could attend the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere.

Even while Cameron and Karanikolao were romantically linked, there were reports that both of them understood that there was nothing serious going on between them. They were simply interested in hanging out together and enjoying each other’s company.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron had every intention of making the most of the time he had with Cameron. Inside sources didn’t deny that the pair were hooking up.

“They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie. He is only in L.A. for the next two months and wants to party and hang out with her while he is here. He doesn’t want anything serious but is having fun with her.”

Cameron’s romance with Karanikolao came after a fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid.