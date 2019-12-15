Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Over The Drama’ With Her Family So She Did Her Own Christmas Card This Year

This year, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West released a Christmas Card that featured the famous couple and their four children clad in grey sweatpants. Notably missing was the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who usually appear in the annual holiday tradition. Apparently, the rest of the extended family was MIA because Kim didn’t want to deal with the family drama this year.

According to People, a source says that it has been too hard to get the entire family, which has been expanding rapidly in recent years, together for the annual Christmas card. Last year, Kim reportedly made the effort to round up her siblings and their families, but not everyone was happy with her efforts. So instead of forcing everyone to get together this year, she decided to go it alone and save herself the difficulty.

“It’s been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card,” a source said.

“Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year.”

That said, Kim apparently knew that fans wouldn’t let her forgo the tradition altogether, so she made sure to still make it happen, just on a smaller scale.

“She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo,” the source said.

The news won’t come as a surprise to anyone who checked out the Christmas photo. The family of six looks incredibly casual in their matching gray sweats and white socks on a white staircase, which matches the no-drama vibe that Kim was reportedly trying to capture.

The West Family Christmas Card 2019 pic.twitter.com/0rjGXxiWD1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2019

Loading...

“The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event,” the source revealed.

“No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually.”

Despite her attempts to keep things low-key, the image has gained attention after fans accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star of photoshopping the image in order to include daughter North. As The Inquisitr reported, photographers noted that it appeared as though the image was photoshopped to put North into the photo, but the lighting makes it seem as though she wasn’t present with the rest of the family.

There’s no word yet on whether the rest of the family will make it for a Christmas photo.