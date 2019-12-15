Tyler Cameron Recalls The Moment Hannah Brown Said She Didn’t Want To Sleep With Him

Tyler Cameron didn't push Hannah Brown when she said she wasn't ready to have sex with him.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown initially turned down having sex with heartthrob Tyler Cameron during their fantasy suite date night. It wasn’t because she didn’t have feelings for Cameron, but rather that she was so physically attracted to him she wanted to be sure there was more to their relationship than just chemistry. Now, Cameron is opening up about that particular moment, according to Too Fab.

Cameron didn’t push Brown or appear angry in any way when she told him she wasn’t ready for sex. Instead, he simply politely honored her wishes. The way he handled what could have otherwise been a very awkward situation earned Cameron praise from around the nation. But Cameron doesn’t think this particular moment should have gotten the attention it did. In fact, he is concerned that America seems to think that respecting a woman’s desire to not have sex is something so strange.

“She said that she didn’t want to have sex, and I was like, ‘100 percent.’ But the [fan] response to that was so big, which is scary. No is no. So it was just honoring her and being true to that. This should be normal. We should not even bat an eye at it.”

The topic of slut shaming was a pretty major theme during Brown’s season. She was infamously criticized by contestant Luke Parker who thought that she would be going against her faith if she had sex before marriage. His remarks came after Brown had already slept with another contestant, Peter Weber. Cameron also addressed the topic of shame in regards to sex, saying that men need to do better.

Loading...

“Men need to step up. Men need to call each other out. That’s what I say my friends are good about: They have no problem calling me out on my sh*t. They’ll humble me quickly. I think we do need to keep each other accountable and humble each other.”

Brown ended up choosing Jed Wyatt over Cameron in the final episode. Nevertheless, their engagement quickly feel through when Brown discovered that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home. After the breakup there was talk of her possibly getting back together with Cameron, who agreed to go out on a date with her off air. However, he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after.

Since then, Hadid and Cameron have broken up and he’s been linked romantically to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, as The Inquisitr previously reported.