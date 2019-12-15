Steve Howey Shares Hilarious ‘Shameless’ Video Clip Of Kev Catching A Junkie Stealing His Microwave

Steve Howey treated his Instagram followers to a hilarious short Shameless clip featuring himself and actor Jordan L. Jones who played the role of a local junkie that had just broken into Kev’s house to steal his microwave.

In the clip, we see Howey’s character wander down their spiral staircase rocking a white undershirt, red boxers, black sandals, and white socks. As Kevin slowly comes down the stairs, he glances into the kitchen realizing something is wrong before he turns toward the living room and sees a junkie (Jones) standing in his living room.

Kevin yells for the young man to get out of his house. The junkie responds by apologizing before turning to bolt out of the house. Kevin, however, yells at him to stop when he realizes the young man has his arms wrapped around his family’s microwave.

As Shameless fans who watched the episode featuring this scene know, the young man is a crackhead that had made an appearance at the Albi earlier that same day. He had attempted to sell Kevin someone’s emotional support dog as well as someone’s prosthetic leg to get money for drugs.

The young man came back into the room and reiterated that he wasn’t a crackhead. He claimed he was just poor and needed money. He proceeded to tell Kevin his girlfriend left him, lost his job, and hasn’t had anything to eat in days. He insisted he was just hungry.

Kevin proceeds to apologize to the young man for all his troubles before adding that while he can’t steal his microwave, he’s happy to make him something to eat. Kev notes they have all the ingredients for a nice sandwich and he’d be happy to make him one.

The young man proceeded to thank Kevin before saying that he “just really wanted crack.”

“I thought you said you were starving?” With a shocked expression on his face Kevin responds.

The young man adds, “I am. For crack.”

At this point, Kevin is done entertaining his unwanted house guest and throws him out.

Howey’s 1.5 million Instagram followers viewed the video clip just shy of 50,000 times and left nearly 50 comments.

One of his followers took to the comments to thank him for putting his toned legs on display as he walked down the stairs in a pair of boxers. Others gushed about how great the scene was and how much they enjoyed Howey’s character in the series. Some even commended Season 10 on being the best one yet.

Several of his followers opted for nothing more than a few laughing while crying emoticons as they were overwhelmed by how funny the video clip was.

Fans of Steve Howey can catch him as Kevin Ball in a new episode of Shameless tomorrow night.