Danielle Knudson Flashes Toned Thighs While Sitting On A Balcony Edge

Fans can typically see her modeling sizzling lingerie or showing off her cute, sporty-chic workout outfits, but Danielle Knudson served up a very different look in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the Canadian smokeshow dazzled followers with a fabulous glam shot that literally sparkled up their news feed.

Photographed on a balcony, Danielle looked absolutely sensational in a shimmering lycra dress — a metallic silver frock that caught the eye with its glittery embellishments. The dress draped loosely around her body, absconding her jaw-dropping physique from view. While the photo was not focused on curve flaunting, the update certainly gave fans plenty to look at and loads to talk about.

For one thing, Danielle showed quite a bit of skin in the enticing snap. The model posed on the balcony edge, showcasing her chiseled pins as she sat down on the wide stone trim. She prompted one leg up on the stony parapet and bent it at the knee, grabbing her ankle with her hand to adjust her posture. The other leg dangled down the edge of the balcony, with only the knee being captured in the frame.

The seductive pose called attention to Danielle’s incredibly toned thighs. The stunning lingerie model pulled up her dress to better showcase her sculpted legs, and showed her toned body in the process. Likewise, her slender arms were also on display. Her dress boasted asymmetric short sleeves, which skimmed the arm on the right side and fell over her elbow on the left side. The flowing frock also featured a low-cut neckline, offering a moderate glimpse of decolletage.

The tasteful flesh-flashing aside, Danielle arrested attention with her smoldering attitude. The blond bombshell looked fierce as she shot an intense gaze at the camera, with the hint of a seductive smile blooming on her beautiful face. Her golden tresses were swept to the side, falling over her shoulder in wavy, unruly strands.

The gorgeous Guess girl rocked the wet hair look, which added a coquettish touch to her elegant attire. The 30-year-old hottie kept her makeup minimal and only accentuated her naturally pretty features with dark eyeliner and a touch of mascara. A delicate gold necklace adorned her decolletage, flattering her flamboyant apparel with its understated, dark-toned pendant. Her nails appeared to feature a short nude manicure. There were no other accessories in sight — and none were needed, as Danielle’s glitter dress took center stage.

The background of the shot only served to highlight the model’s dazzling outfit. A glimmering yet blurred city line unfolded behind her, aglow with numerous lights turned on in wait for the encroaching twilight.

In the caption, Danielle told fans that she was headed to New York and added a string of emoji that suggested she was in for a very busy schedule. The model added a playful touch with a unicorn emoji and tagged photographer Ryan Hattaway in the credits.

Followers appeared to be really digging the glamorous look, judging by the flurry of compliments that amassed under the shot. The photo garnered upward of 4,100 likes, in addition to 80 comments.

“Sparkle Baby!! See you soon,” wrote one person, followed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“Magnificent!” read a second message, trailed by a trio of heart-with-ribbon emoji and a glowing-star emoji.

“Wow, this photo it’s simply amazing,” penned a third Instagrammer, who tagged Danielle and added a heart-eyes emoji.

“That straight fire shot,” gushed a fourth fan, ending their post with three fire emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.