Taylor Swift To Headline At Glastonbury For The Festival’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Taylor Swift is already making plans for her third decade. The “Shake It Off” singer-songwriter, who turned 30 years old on Friday, took to Instagram to announce she will be headed for Glastonbury this year — as the headliner.

This is big news since Tay will be the first female to top the festival roster since Adele headlined in 2016. In fact, when she performs, Taylor will become

“the sixth solo female headliner in the festival’s 50-year history,” states Pitchfork.

When word was released that the American superstar had been tapped to headline Glastonbury on Sunday, June 28 — which is the final day of the five-day festival in 2020 — festival co-creator Joseph Eavis took to the official Glastonbury Twitter account. He was ecstatic about the booking.

“She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

Co-organizer Emily Eavis talked about Taylor, stating she is “one of the biggest and best artists on the planet.”

She discussed the star and her colleagues belonging to a “new generation of female pop peers,” with the Hollywood Palladium via Pitchfork. Emily advocated for

“the increased presence of women in technical and professional roles in the music industry.”

“Rather than fighting to be taken seriously in their fields, [artists like Taylor, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and Billy Eilish] are still struggling to have a chance to even be in the room.”

However, the tide is obviously turning on a global scale, starting with Taylor being assigned her Glastonbury spot. The younger member of the tribe joins musical heavy hitters Diana Ross and Paul McCartney as one of the “legends” to play the widely revered festival.

While 2020 looks super promising for the pop and country artist, Taylor has already been on fire this past year. She released her Lover album to critical acclaim and soaring sales and she appeared in her second feature film, Cats, playing the flirtatious Bombalurina. In addition, the artist has been nominated for a Golden Globe for “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she wrote for the film with Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. The entertainer was also the first-ever recipient of Billboard‘s Woman of the Decade Award.

Taylor’s latest Instagram update about her upcoming Glastonbury appearance was popular with her 124 million followers. She earned more than 150,000 likes in less than half an hour of the post going live. Tay received no comments simply because she turned off that section of the update, which is what the hitmaker regularly does whenever she shows up on Instagram.