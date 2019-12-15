Lizzo Talks Mental Health Struggles In Candid New Interview

Lizzo reveals that she has struggled with intense anxiety.

Mental health struggles can affect everyone, even celebrities that seem as confident and happy as Lizzo. In a candid new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the up and coming star talks about her own struggles with mental health and particularly her experiences with anxiety. She also discusses staying positive even when it is especially difficult.

Lizzo is currently experiencing some of the best times of her life. After nearly a decade of hard work, she has finally found the stardom she was seeking for so long. She is topping charts and having amazing opportunities thrown her way. But that doesn’t mean that it’s always been easy for her. She understands how difficult mental struggles can be.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in society. I’ve suffered from it, and it’s awful, it’s debilitating, I know what that feels like. And now I think there’s a new wave of people just leaning towards seeking joy…. The apex of positivity, I don’t know where it is, but I hope this is just the beginning because I got more. There is a lot more where that came from.”

Lizzo rejects the way she’s been described as having achieved overnight success. Rather, she wants the world to know that she worked hard for everything she’s gotten and had to hustle for years before being paid any attention in the musical industry.

The star, who is known for being bold and promoting body acceptance explained that she’s gained her confidence and self love over time. Lizzo understands that she doesn’t fit everyone’s idea of attractive but that doesn’t mean she’s not still sexy in her own way. She’s not afraid to show her body off and ruffle a few feathers here and there.

She explained that unlike some may think, body love isn’t “being delusional,” but rather loving oneself despite any imperfections. She continues to remind herself daily to look at all aspects of her life, including the “physical mirror, the emotional mirror, the spiritual mirror.”

Lizzo has recently been caught up in a bit of drama after wearing a provocative outfit to a Lakers basketball game. The star doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to body positivity, and shut down haters who slammed her outfit as being too inappropriate. The outfit in question was a black dress with the back cut out, exposing all of her backside besides what was covered by a thong, as The Inquisitr previously reported.