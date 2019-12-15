Dominican Bombshell Valeria Mercado Crouches In Sparkling Silver Mini Dress & High Heels

Valeria Mercado shared a new Instagram update today, and it was all about her dazzling mini dress. She was seen crouching by the ground in one of the pictures, as she sported a pair of high heels.

The dress itself had thin, black straps. It was also completely covered in vertical, silver stripes, which explained the sparkle. The piece featured a relaxed scoop-neck, while the hem incorporated revealing slits on both legs. On the other hand, her shoes had extremely high heels and double straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The Dominican model wore her hair down in a middle part for the shot. Her platinum blond curls were long and fell in front of her shoulders. She added a contrasting pop of color to her look with glossy, red lipstick. Plus, Valeria sported a heavy cat-eye makeup. She kept things simple in the accessories department, however, only wearing a pair of large, silver hoop earrings and a bracelet on her right wrist.

She was seen striking her crouched pose in front of a textured, white wall with stone accents. She propped up her left knee and rested her elbow on her thigh. Meanwhile, her other leg was bent closer to the ground. The stunner glanced over her shoulder at the camera and gave a sultry look with her lips parted. Thanks to her short dress, her toned legs were on full display.

Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for the hottie. This included some people who focused on her shoes.

“Girl stunt with these heels,” declared a follower.

“Giiirlll how do you walk in those heels?” wondered a fan.

“YASSS SIS SERVING EVERYTHINGGGGGGGGG YASSSS,” raved a third Instagram user.

Others referred to her captions.

“You could run me over with a car and I’d say thank you you are absolutely stunning bby,” declared a dedicated follower.

And this isn’t to mention the other photo from the set, where Valeria struck a different pose. She was seen standing with her feet spread apart, as she placed her hands on her hips. This angle provided a good look at her slender legs, which seemed to go on for days. She looked at the camera with another flirty expression on her face.

The ensemble was from Revolve, and she also tagged fellow model, Draya Michele, in the shot.

In addition, this update was geotagged at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are lots of Revolve models who took part in the photoshoot, with the results being uploaded to the brand’s page since earlier today.