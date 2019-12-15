‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Winner Jokes About A Season Of ‘Karma’

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 has concluded with four victors. Jordan Wiseley, Dee Ngyuen, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Rogan O’Connor took home the victory in Season 34 for Team U.K. The foursome beat out Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, and Zach Nichols of Team U.S. The victory marked the third final win for Jordan, who has won three out of his four seasons. The winner has been speaking out regarding his team’s victory since the finale episode aired this past Wednesday.

Jordan caught up with Entertainment Weekly and noted how War of the Worlds 2 was a season of karma, and every cast member got what was coming to them.

“The entire season, literally from week 1, there was an inside joke throughout the whole house that this was the season of karma. As soon as someone did something shady, they would end up going home. Wes made a deal with the Brits, he went home. Bananas and Laurel started making deals and doing shady stuff, and they went home. Tori and I were playing fair so we couldn’t lose. Paulie and them played a sh*tty game the whole time, and they fell apart the whole final,” Jordan said.

Wes Bergmann’s elimination was quite the surprise this season, especially after he was the first cast member to be thrown in by his own team. Granted, he was working with some of Team U.S. in addition to Team U.K., but the fact that he wasn’t playing solely for his team is what got him thrown in. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Laurel Stuckey noticeably threw a challenge to Team U.K. which prompted most of Team U.S. to rush to get them out immediately.

Many fans suggested Cara Maria and Paulie were going to get what was coming to them after colluding with members of the British team from the beginning. Karma ultimately won out after Paulie gassed out during the final, and Cara majorly flopped during a math puzzle. The couple has admitted they will be taking a break from The Challenge following War of the Worlds 2 and there’s no telling when they’ll be back. Karma will have to find some new victims in Season 35 which just finished filming in Europe and will debut in early 2020.

The War of the Worlds 2 reunion airs this Wednesday and Jordan and his co-stars are expected to go at it over the poor decisions made by Team U.S. throughout the season.