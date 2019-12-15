Gwen Stefani Is Flawless In A Red-Flowered Jacket & Jeans On Outing With Blake Shelton & Son Kingston

Gwen Stefani rocked a casual outfit on Saturday.

In a fun outing on Saturday, December 14, Gwen Stefani dressed down in a casual outfit and she still managed to look flawless. She was seen hanging out with her 13-year-old son Kingston and her famous boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The threesome were spotted together as they attended the boy’s football practice, as In Touch Weekly reported.

The No Doubt singer took Kingston to practice and spent some time in the stands snuggling up with Blake Shelton while they both watched the teen do his stuff on the field. Stefani is well-known for her high fashion, whether it’s a sexy outfit worn on “The Voice,” an elegant dress on the red carpet, or going extremely casual running around doing errands. This time was no exception. The photos, that can be seen on the entertainment site, shows the blond beauty walking around wearing a pair of dark ankle-length blue jeans that were faded on the thigh area. She teamed the jeans with a white over-sized shirt and a red flowered jacket to keep her from getting chilled. However, she did take the coat off as she sat down to watch her son.

The grey slip on shoes that Gwen Stefani wore had a little colorful design on the top that matched the outfit perfectly. She had a pair of white sunglasses that she wore part of the time and she carried a brown suede bag with long fringes attached to it. There were also fringes that are seen hanging from underneath her shirt. It’s likely part of her jeans, but most of it is hidden.

The 50-year-old entertainer had on full makeup consisting of smoky eyes and her signature red lips. Her blond locks were worn down as she walked around with the boys, but she did pull it back in a high ponytail in the stands watching her son.

Shelton also wore blue jeans with a blue shirt and a grey baseball cap. He was seen chatting it up on his phone as he walked alongside his girlfriend of four years and her eldest boy. Kingston was all dressed up in his athletic outfit and carrying a bottle of cold water.

There are rumors floating around that Gwen and Blake are planning to get married within the next year. No announcement has been made just yet, but the famous couple has just released a new duet they made together called “Nobody But You.” The new tune seems to have received a big stamp of approval from their fans. The song comes from Shelton’s newest album, “God’s Country: Fully Loaded.”