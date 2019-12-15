Fotis Dulos Is Fighting The Gag Order Keeping Him From Discussing The Jennifer Dulos Case

Fotis Dulos' lawyer is saying that the gag order is violating his clients freedom of speech.

Fotis Dulos wants to talk and is fighting the gag order a judge placed upon those associated with the case involving his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos’, disappearance. Fotis has gotten into hot water for already violating the gag order several times previously and now he’s trying to do away with it altogether, according to ABC News.

Fotis lawyer, Norm Pattis, is now using a new attempt to dissolve the gag order. He claims that the gag order, which was imposed by a trial court judge, is a violation of his client’s freedom of speech. He also insists that the gag order prevents Fotis from being able to properly defend himself from the very serious accusations he’s facing.

The court has not yet responded to Pattis’ request. However, it appears not very likely that this wish will be granted. The gag order was put into place because this has quickly become a very public case that America has a lot of strong opinions about. The order, which was put into place in September, helps provide for fairness and helps prevent a jury from becoming prejudiced by already having formed their own opinions about whether or not Fotis is guilty.

FOTIS DULOS says his right to be a parent has been taken away from him. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dQwKvqeUfn — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) December 12, 2019

In addition, prior to the gag order Fotis was pretty outspoken in the media about the case, even doing television interviews in which he claimed his innocence. In one particularly shocking interview, Fotis revealed that he believes his estranged wife is still alive. This is contrary to what law enforcement currently believe.

“There was never, never, never any violence, any abuse in any way. Jennifer and I didn’t even really argue all those years,” said Fotis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Connecticut Superior Court Judge John Blawie banned all those associated with Jennifer’s case from making public comments regarding “the character, credibility, reputation or criminal record of a party, victim or witness or discussing whether a guilty plea is in the works.”

Fotis and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis are the two primary suspects in Jennifer’s May 24 disappearance. Fotis and Jennifer share five children together and were in the middle of a not-so-amicable divorce and custody battle prior to when she went missing. She was last seen dropping off her kids at work. Later that night, her blood was discovered on the floor of her garage, suggesting a surprise attack. Fotis and Troconis both face charges of tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They have pleaded not guilty.