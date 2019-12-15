Filipina Stunner Kelsey Merritt Rocks A White Bikini With Small Cut-Outs On Instagram

Filipina stunner, Kelsey Merritt, shared a new Instagram update with her fans today. There were two photos in total, and she was seen wearing a white bikini top.

The images seemed to be selfies, as she sported a thick-strapped swimsuit top. It had a low cut, as she flaunted her cleavage. There were triangular cut-outs along the top sides of her chest. Plus, there were our more cutouts in the center, which were stretched out slightly and looked more like ovals than triangles.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her hair down in a middle part. Her locks were brushed in front of her right arm and behind her back. She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, as she parted her lips slightly. Kelsey wore glossy, light pink lipstick, which offered the brightest pop of color. At the same time, it didn’t look like she wore much else — her freckles were showing, thanks to a lack of foundation — and her eyes were bare. Her choice to go light on the makeup meant that she was able to show off her natural beauty.

In addition, the stunner accessorized with a gold necklace with two small charms. Plus, small hoop earrings peeked through between her hair.

A second photo offered a slightly different look, as Kelsey raised her left hand and placed it behind her head. Her lips were parted a little more in this photo, as she continued to exude flirty vibes.

Kelsey was seen posing outdoors in front of a sliding glass door. The reflection in the glass revealed more about her surroundings, as palm trees and blue ocean could be seen. The geotag also noted that she was in her home country.

Fans left their compliments in the comments section, and many messages were in Filipino.

“You are so pretty kels, the most beautiful girl,” gushed an admirer.

“Miss Universe Philippines 2020 na!” exclaimed a fan.

“Hi, Kelsey! You’re so stunning! Love you!” raved a follower.

“How to be sexy like you po?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

Last month, the bombshell shared another bikini pic. This time, she opted for a skimpy, red ensemble. She was seen holding a phone to take the selfie video, as she showed off her figure. The high cut of the bottoms left her derriere bare, and she tied the string high on her hips. Kelsey opted for minimal makeup, and wore her hair down in waves.