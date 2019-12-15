Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sizzles In Striped Bikini From Her Swimwear Line

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her youthful figure in the most recent post on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the 54-year-old British actress rocked a navy-and-white striped bikini as she dipped her toe into a pool. The bandeau top featured a keyhole opening at the center and the briefs were high cut.

Elizabeth wore her auburn-streaked dark brown hair down, and it fell past her shoulders in loose waves. She also accentuated her beauty with dark eye makeup. Thanks to the lush foliage behind her and a fountain trickling water into the pool, the setting of the photo looked very luxe.

In the caption, Hurley shared that the suit is from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The suit that she wore in the photo is called the “Marseilles.” The top and bottoms are sold separately, but they’re both currently on sale for $63.70. According to the product description, the design also comes with a halter strap, which Elizabeth didn’t wear in her photo.

The photo racked up over 17,000 likes and over 250 comments in the hour is has been live. In the comments section, fans raved over the Bedazzled actress’s age-defying good looks.

“Just like a fine wine…gets better with age,” one fan wrote.

The photo also inspired one fan to share their holiday wish list.

“If I had one Christmas wish, it would be you,” they added.

Another commenter made a bold claim about Elizabeth’s beauty.

“You are & have been one, if not, the hottest people alive for years! Love ya. Happy Holidays!” they wrote.

One fan even volunteered to become her photographer.

“I’m sure I can take a better image,” they wrote. “Just ask.”

Elizabeth has become known for sharing photos of herself in swimwear from her brand. This design, in particular, appears to be a favorite of hers since she wore it in an Instagram post from August.

In another previous Instagram photo, she modeled one of their black two-piece swimsuits that featured an underwire bra top with a tie at the center. The briefs were simple and sleek and flattered the actress’s lean lower body. The photo was taken at the same location as her most recent Instagram photo, but on this occasion, the swimming pool was in the background.

The photo has attracted over 100,000 likes so far, and 1,600 people have commented on it. While she didn’t divulge the name of the design in the caption of the post, it appears that she wore a black version of their “Marissa” bikini in the photo. Both the top and briefs of this design retail for $61.60 in the brand’s online shop.