Timothée Chalamet Rocks A Fuchsia Designer Suit & An Eiffel Tower Keychain At Paris ‘Little Women’ Premiere

Timothée Chalamet is not shy about putting his sartorial foot forward. This is especially true when the reason for his fashion statement is to show off at the Paris premiere of the film version of Little Women. He not only wore a Stella McCartney suit in unabashed fuchsia, but he also carried a little keychain featuring a miniature Eiffel Tower while in the City of Light for the festivities.

The 23-year-old charmer was reportedly given the keychain accessory by a Parisian student, according to a Twitter follower who boasted about the trinket on the social media platform. His act of kindness received plenty of attention from the Twitterverse, with the admission getting liked 193 times and retweeted 16 times, including a post from Timothée himself.

Meanwhile, the actor’s suit was identified by Page Six, who said the little Eiffel Tower had gone viral after the star took possession on Thursday night.

The same source stated that Timothée’s three-piece ensemble — which carries a price tag of about $2,850 — was designed with women in mind. Apparently, that aspect of the outfit did not deter this ultra devoted fashionista who possibly upstaged his female co-stars at the premiere. It should be noted that style-savvy co-star Emma Watson did not turn up for the event.

As for the rest of his look, the blazer, tunic, and trousers were paired with his go-to black Haider Ackermann boots. For some added bling to perk up the pretty pink suit, Timothée rocked a squat link necklace from Italian-designer Vita Fede Marianne, as well as several silver rings.

Timothée is said by the source to be “stylist-averse,” so it may be safe to say that the artistic lad did his own shopping for this memorable outing that took place in Paris. He has taken the opportunity to be creative with what he wears to great lengths, appearing on other red carpets in everything from sequined hoodies to blazers cinched at the waist.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Little Women is not the first feature film rodeo for Timothée, who is a dual citizen of France and the U.S., according to IMDb.

In fact, the young thespian began his acting journey more than 5 years ago when he was still in high school. In 2014, he acted in Interstellar, playing Matthew McConaughey’s character’s teen son.

Meanwhile, Timothée has already won an Academy Award nomination for his role in the leading role as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, a romantic drama.

In addition, he played the title role in the gripping drama, Beautiful Boy, which tells the real-life tale of a troubled teen who suffers from substance abuse. For the 2018 performance, Timothée earned a BAFTA Award nomination.