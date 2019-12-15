Niall Horan Reveals The Pickup Line That Lizzo Used On Him That Made Him Blush

'You can smash this', Lizzo told Niall Horan the first time she met him.

Lizzo is known for not being afraid to be bold and confident, which former One Direction singer Niall Horan knows firsthand. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Horan described the first time he met the singer. Lizzo even used a pickup line on him, according to People.

The 26-year-old singer has found memories of meeting 31-year-old Lizzo. Their meeting occurred while Horan was in London. He was in a studio doing a radio performance and Lizzo actually requested to see him. She was particularly flirtatious and upfront towards him and made him laugh with her quick wit.

“She was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well and someone said, ‘Oh, Lizzo’s here! She’d love to meet you.’ We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug. ‘Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You’re absolutely smashing it.’ And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, ‘You can smash this!'”

Horan was a bit caught of guard by the innuendo and recalls that his face became flushed after her comment.

“And I was just like, ‘Fair play,’ I actually started blushing myself,” he said.

Lizzo is clearly comfortable with herself and not afraid to show the more sexual side of her. Most recently she’s received backlash for a rather promiscuous outfit that she wore to a Lakers game at Staples Center. The outfit was a black dress with a hole cut out in the back. It exposed her entire backside with the exception of the skin that was covered by a black thong she was wearing.

Many people slammed her for being inappropriate, saying that the Lakers game was certainly not the right setting to be showing off her backside with all the children in attendance.

Loading...

Nevertheless, Lizzo is completely unbothered by these remarks as she explained to reporter Gayle King in a recent interview.

“It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not,” she said.

She went on to say that likely no one would have realized that the back of her dress was open if she hadn’t gotten up to dance. She explained that she was encouraged to dance by the Laker girls.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo has not been banned from Staples Center as rumors have previously suggested.