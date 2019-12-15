Charly Jordan Stuns In Lingerie While Holding Binoculars

Charly Jordan shared a new Instagram update today, and it was comprised of three photos. She was seen sporting black lingerie while holding a pair of binoculars.

The lingerie set was matching, with sheer lace on her chest over nude fabric. Her bottoms featured lace on the sides, with scalloped edging. The DJ accessorized with small hoop earrings and a gold bracelet on her left wrist. Her light manicure peeked through. She also wore her hair down in a side part, and brushed her locks behind her shoulders.

The first and third photos were similar, and showed Charly standing with her body angled towards the camera. The room she was standing in was drenched in light, with harsh shadows being cast on the wall behind her. She held up the binoculars with both hands in the first shot, which the second photo showed her carrying it casually in one hand.

The model wore light-colored eyeshadow and mascara, along with light pink lipstick. She kept her makeup to a minimum, and showed off her natural beauty.

The area behind her was well-decorated with a piece of framed art on a wall. Plus, a Buddha head sculpture could be seen among other smaller frames on a side table.

In addition, the second photo was a close-up look at the blonde’s figure. Her face was cropped out, with her toned bod being the main focal point. She held the binoculars behind her back, and her skin glowed in the sunlight. Her hand tattoos, which included a line drawing of a plant and tiny lettering, could be seen. Her hair was long, and reached her lower back.

Fans gushed about the bombshell in the comments section.

“Yes staring into those beautiful eyes of yours,” raved a follower.

“Last pic thoooo wow giiiiirl,” exclaimed an admirer.

“WOW absolutely DIVINE in this lingerie goddess @charlyjordan.. Enjoy your wonderful saturday xoxo,” expressed a fan.

“You should host a party in LA where you are the DJ,” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

And last month, Charly shared another lingerie pic that had fans talking. She was spotted wearing just a thong to commemorate Thanksgiving. The stunner shared four photos, as she lounged in an above-ocean hammock. She mostly censored her chest with her arms, and wore her hair down in a side part. The first two photos were of the DJ giving coy looks, while the others showed her striking different poses: one on her back, another on her stomach.