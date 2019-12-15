Jinger Duggar Rocks A Striped Blazer & A Sleek Bun In New Instagram Snap

Jinger Duggar impresses Instagram with new hairstyle.

Jinger Duggar seems to have been experimenting with different types of clothing over the past year, and she is nailing it. Her reality TV family are famously known for wearing only dresses and skirts, but Jinger and her older sister, Jill, have stepped out from under that rule and are doing their own thing now. In her latest Instagram snap, Jeremy Vuolo’s wife is seen rocking a smart outfit and a sophisticated hairstyle that has not been seen on her before.

The 25-year-old Duggar daughter shared the photo on Friday of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. They are standing outside in what appears to be the front yard of their home in Los Angeles, California. Jinger is holding Felicity as she is looking down at her lovingly. She is wearing a blue and white pinstripe blazer over a darker blue high-neck sweater. The picture doesn’t show if she is wearing a skirt or a pair of pants. She seems to have no problem wearing pants these days.

Jinger’s long blond-highlighted hair is done up in a sleek high bun with her natural roots showing; her hair is pulled back away from her face. Viewers can see the blond highlights intertwining with her brown strands in the fun hairstyle.

Felicity is adorable in a plum dress, white socks, and silver shoes with a bow on top of each one. She has a white headband that also has a bow attached. Jinger asked her followers to caption the photo.

Felicity, who is usually smiling or laughing in the many snaps that are posted, has a curious look on her face this time. The little girl seems to have something on her mind and her mom wants everyone to comment with their best lines on what that may be.

Jinger has been trying her hand at becoming a social media influencer recently. However, things don’t seem to be going quite the way she may have planned. The Counting On star had announced that she had a donut named after her from Fonuts, but just days later, the company dropped her apparently because of her religious views. She was also supposed to host an event with Rebecca Minkoff, but that was also pulled.

It doesn’t look like Jinger Duggar is letting it bother her too much though. As seen in the recent Instagram picture, she is loving the time spent with her little girl.