Despite Rumors, Lizzo Is Not Banned From Staples Center After Dancing In A Thong At A Lakers Game

Despite wearing a very controversial outfit to a recent Lakers game, the president of Staple's Center Says Lizzo hasn't been banned.

New hit singer Lizzo turned heads recently by wearing a pretty controversial outfit to a Lakers basketball game. In a viral video, she was seen twerking in a black thong. After her outfit received a storm of backlash, there were rumors going around that perhaps the singer would be banned from Staples Center. Nevertheless, this isn’t the case, according to People.

Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, Microsoft Theater and LA Live, quickly shut down these rumors. He also criticized those that have allowed such rumors to go viral without any real information to back them up. Lizzo will be able to go back for a Lakers game whenever she wishes.

“She is not banned from the Staples Center and is welcome here anytime. It’s ridiculous that these rumors get started and that people write these types of things without making any attempt to find out the truth. It’s very lazy and disrespectful.”

For anyone that didn’t fully get the message, Zeidman continued to debunk this rumor in a strongly worded Twitter post.

Lizzo’s outfit that has been getting so much attention was a black t-shirt that she wore as a dress. A hole was cut out of it on the back, revealing the entirety of the 31-year-old’s backside with the exception of a thong. She wasn’t afraid to show off her figure, dancing around without a care in the world.

Many criticized her for the outfit, saying she should consider how large her body is. Others simply thought that the Lakers game was not the right setting for such a an outfit, particularly with plenty of children around.

Loading...

Lizzo has been known for promoting body positivity and is certainly not ashamed of her size. She also wasn’t bothered by the rude remarks made about her. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer did an Instagram live chat to defend herself after the dust had settled, saying she wasn’t going to let rude remarks coming from strangers have any affect upon how she dresses or lives her life.

“Nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”

Lizzo frequently posts promiscuous photos on social media and is hoping to spread the message that you don’t have to look a certain way to be sexy.