Kylie Jenner Posts Video Of Her In A Curve-Hugging Jumpsuit After Eventful Night Out

Kylie Jenner recently posted on her Instagram Story to her millions of fans.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video of herself showing off her stunning physique. According to Hollywood Life, Jenner was seen showing off a white and black, racer-themed jumpsuit. In the first video, Jenner is filming herself as she is wearing the ensemble. The makeup mogul showed herself rocking a worm filter as she stared at her phone’s camera. The filter added a gel-like look to the celeb as she had squiggly lines all over her face.

Jenner didn’t stop at one video to show off her curve-hugging ensemble. The mother of one showed off her backside in one video to show her fans how the outfit fits on her dangerous curves. The Life of Kylie alum recorded herself as she slowly danced to “Kaash’s Interlude” by Kaash Paige. The outlet reports that Jenner is a fan of Paige, and was seen mouthing the lyrics throughout the video.

Fans of Jenner’s were also able to see her stunning makeup look. In the video, Jenner is rocking black eyeliner, which she styled in wing tips on her lids. Jenner also added a dark matte lipstick, which she put lip gloss over. Jenner also styled her hair in a simple hairdo. The influencer seems to be taking a break from her extensions and wore her hair down with a center part at flipped curls at the end of her hair.

Both of Jenner’s stories were reposted by her fan page, Kylie’s snapchat. At the time of writing, the posts received more than 3,000 likes. The post also received more than 30 comments under Jenner’s post.

“I love her natural hair style<3 looks super gorgeous on her,” one follower said.

“Love the fit,” another fan chimed in.

Jenner’s sexy at-home videos come after the reality star had an eventful night out, which she also documented on her Instagram Stories. Jenner first joined her mom, Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble to Justin Bieber’s charity auction. Jenner then ended up on a party bus with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou on a party bus. The two were then seen walking around a restaurant that appeared to be closed at the time.

Jenner also attended Diddy’s daughters, D’lila and Jessie Combs’ birthday party that same night. The Kylie Skin founder was seen taking selfies with fellow party-goers throughout the night. Jenner also was reportedly seen dancing awkwardly to her ex, Tyga’s song, “Ayy Macarena.”