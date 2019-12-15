Ashley Graham Blows A Kiss In Flirty Swimsuit Boomerang

Ashley Graham fans woke up to an exciting surprise on Saturday morning. The gorgeous plus-size model was featured in a tantalizing boomerang shared to Instagram by Swimsuits for All, and dazzled followers with her stunning looks and infectious energy.

The 32-year-old stunner looked fabulous in an open-back swimsuit that showed plenty of bronzed skin. The one-piece was an elegant black number that caught the eye with its cheerful polka-dot print. Covered in large polka dots in a contrasting white color, the bathing suit looked both chic and cheeky, and seemed to be a perfect fit for Ashley’s bubbly personality. The model certainly showed her playful side as she showcased the stylish beach apparel, putting on a coquettish display for her fans.

Filmed next to a massive rocky outcrop, one that sported a sandy color and called to mind images of beach fun, Ashley posed from the mid-profile, showing her bare back to the camera. The curvaceous beauty had one hand on the jagged rocky surface, offering a glimpse of her pointy, pastel-pink manicure. She held her other hand next to her body, putting her sculpted shoulder and curvy arm front and center.

The boomerang was closely cropped to her face and bust, keeping the focus on her arm and back. While her famously voluptuous curves were not captured in the clip, Ashley did flash a glimpse of her shapely chest, revealing that her swimsuit boasted a cleavage-flaunting neckline. Due to the angle of the camera, her buxom assets were not fully visible in the video. However, the Sports Illustrated babe showed a hint of sideboob in the revealing swimsuit.

Ever the glam queen, Ashley completed her beach-babe look with a collection of sparkling gold accessories. A large chain necklace adorned her decolletage, luring the gaze to her generous bust. She also donned chunky hoop earrings that perfectly played in with her neckwear. The Addition Elle lingerie model kept her makeup minimal and natural-looking. Her glam only included a touch of skin-toned shimmering eyeshadow and a bit of mascara. She also appeared to be wearing an understated pink lipstick. Her luscious mane fell down her back in loose waves, framing her face with a mid-part.

Ashley didn’t hesitate to get flirty as she showed off the enticing look. The dark-haired beauty tilted her head backwards with a kittenish gesture and closed her eyes, puckering her lips to blow a kiss at the camera.

The eye-catching post came with a bit of thrilling news. In the caption, the Swimsuits for All announced the launch of a new collection in collaboration with Ashley. Dubbed the Essentials Collection, the new drop is coming out on Monday and promises to be a real treat.

As expected, fans were super excited about the big reveal. The flirty boomerang garnered a little shy of 9,800 likes — considerably more than many of the recent posts featured on the brand’s Instagram page. In addition, a handful of followers reached out in the comments section to express their enthusiasm about the upcoming drop.

“OMG YES YES YESSS,” one very eager fan wrote in all caps, adding a two-heart emoji.

“YESSSSSS FINALLYYYY,” penned another, also in all caps.

“So excited thank you for this,” read a third message.

“Please make a suit to camouflage round tummies – it’s great having underwire support now we need tummy help pls,” requested a fourth Instagrammer, followed by an emoji of two hands folded together in prayer.

Swimsuits for All originally teased the new drop on Instagram in late October. At the time, the brand shared a stunning photo of Ashley rocking a plunging red bikini and hiding her baby bump under a large sunhat.

Ashley herself hinted at a new collab with Swimsuits for All in an Instagram post shared on October 30.