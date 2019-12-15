Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Admits She’s ‘Too Thin’ In Response To Instagram Commenter

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds has admitted that she’s gotten “too thin.” The former reality TV star made the statement in an Instagram comment in reply to a fan who had noticed her weight loss.

“You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all,” the commenter wrote.

” I’m too thin,” Meghan replied. “I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it.” Meghan’s comment has received over 2,300 likes so far.

Several other commenters soon chimed in to offer supportive messages as well.

“Take care of yourself Mama” another Instagram user wrote. “Absolutely adore you and think you are so brave and strong!”

“Take deep breaths and know that you are amazing and your body needs nurturing so u can nurture,” a third person said.

The comments appeared under a photo of Meghan playing with her kids. In the shared snapshot she’s captured pushing her twin sons on swings while wearing an oversized black and white striped sweater with black leggings and dark blue sneakers. Meghan wore her hair away from her face and kept it in place with a black headband.

The photo has racked up over 20,000 likes so far and more than 650 people have commented on it.

This isn’t the only Instagram post where fans have commented on Meghan’s apparent weight loss. Similar concerns were voiced under a Boomerang clip of Meghan and Brooke Burke striking goofy poses at a red carpet event. In the video, Meghan wore a plum-colored halterneck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

One commenter said she looked like she was “disappearing” and expressed hope that she was doing well. Another begged her to eat something. A third speculated that her ongoing divorce was the reason why she was losing weight.

While she didn’t explicitly say that the divorce was the “stress” that triggered her reluctance to eat, Meghan has been open with her fans about how difficult the breakup of her marriage has been. In a post on her blog from two months ago, she opened up about the heartbreak she’d felt on learning that her husband had been having a sexting affair via the tabloid. Meghan also revealed that she’d found out about the divorce through a tabloid reporter as well. The heartbreak, she said, has been compounded by the fact that her son Hart is also being treated for chronic brain damage related to a medical condition he was born with.

“I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat,” she wrote. “But I am enduring.