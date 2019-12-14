High School Students Discover Hidden Cameras In Their Hotel Rooms At The Minneapolis Hyatt Regency

High school students found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms while on a class trip.

High school students from Madison, Wisconsin had a disturbing experience while on a class trip that has shocked the nation. The students, who were staying at the Minneapolis, Minnesota Hyatt Regency hotel, found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms. As a result, one of the staff members that was accompanying them has been placed on leave, according to NBC News.

This particular trip was three days in length and occurred earlier this month. The students had traveled to Minneapolis to attend a conference. The name or any information about the staff member that was placed on leave has not yet been revealed. In a statement, school district officials said that the Madison East High School employee that was put on leave as “as a precautionary measure”. This was according to the school’s policy about incidents like this. They did not say whether or not police have reason to think that it was their staff member who placed the devices in the rooms.

Interim principal Brendan Kearny was tight lipped regarding the investigation but emphasized they will do whatever is necessary to get to the bottom of this situation.

“Out of respect for the students and families affected, and in the interest of preserving the integrity of the police investigation, I am unable to share many details with you at this time. I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can to protect our students and to see that anyone responsible for harming them is held accountable.”

At this time, it is not believed that the hotel is being considered responsible for the placement of the cameras. The hotel was searched, but the only cameras that were located existed in the high school student’s rooms.

“As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation,”said Hyatt in a public statement.

Wisconsin high school students find hidden cameras in hotel rooms on class trip. The school district confirmed that a “school staff member who was accompanying the students was put on administrative leave as a precautionary measure.”@MiguelNBC reports for @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/Ge86M7XUQR — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) December 14, 2019

Loading...

No arrests have been made in connection to this case thus far but the investigation is sill ongoing.

Unfortunately, hidden cameras are becoming more and more of a concern in recent years. This raises some pretty alarming worries about privacy violations. In 2019 especially there has been a lot of reports of hidden cameras in Airbnbs, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Because modern cameras can now be purchased in such tiny models, guests might completely overlook the devices, totally unaware that they are being watched. This is strictly against the Airbnb policy.