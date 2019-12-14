Cardi B Rocks A Black, Leather Cutout Dress For Offset’s Birthday Outing

Cardi B rocked a sexy black dress to celebrate her husband, Offset’s birthday in Los Angeles.

According to Hollywood Life, the famous couple stepped out on the town to celebrate Offset’s 28th birthday. To celebrate her man, Cardi wore a black leather dress for the night. According to Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, the look was styled by Cardi’s longtime stylist, Kolin Carter. The dress was all leather and went past Cardi’s legs. Fans were able to see, however, that the dress was strapless, and ties up to Cardi’s neck. The top of the dress also reveals Cardi’s cleavage. as well as her torso and washboard abs.

In addition to the steamy outfit, Cardi decided to go with a sexy look for her hair and makeup. The “Be Careful” rapper styled her hair in an updo with a side swoop with one piece of hair on one side. According to Fashion Bomb, her hair was styled by Tokyo Stylez. For makeup, Cardi opted to go with a sultry look as well. Her makeup consists of foundation, highlighter, red eyeshadow, eyeliner, faux eyelashes and lip gloss.

For accessories, Cardi decided to add in gold to her all-black look. In the photos of her and Offset together, Cardi is wearing square-shaped gold earrings that hang down to her neck. She also has on gold open-toed sandals that have straps on the front of the shoe. Cardi is also flashing her ginormous engagement and wedding ring for her night out. Fans of the star can also see Cardi’s long, acrylic nails.

At the time of writing, the reposted images of Cardi received more than 4,000 likes. The post also received more than 100 comments.

“This is going to be one of those outfits that in the future people are going to emulate,” one follower said.

“She is going down as a fashion icon. Her stylist keeps her fly,” another fan chimed in.

“This dope!” another fan exclaimed.

Cardi made sure that Offset had a birthday to remember. In addition to gifting her man with $50,000, which she stored in a refrigerator, Cardi took Offset for an epic night out. The “Stir Fry” rapper and his wife went to a strip club where they danced with the fellow dancers for most of the night. Cardi, Offset and their friends also enjoyed Popeye’s chicken sandwiches at some point in the night, which Cardi shared on her Instagram Stories.

Cardi and Offset have seemed to be on good terms this year. The two are seemingly stronger than ever since reuniting back in February. The two split briefly in December 2018, which was reportedly due to Offset’s infidelity.